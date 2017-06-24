This series examines the role of halfway houses in New Haven reentry efforts, looking at their effectiveness, conditions, and availability.

Part 1 of the series examines the way men in halfway houses actually get jobs in the community and discusses structural flaws in the work release program. Part 2 examines conditions in halfway houses, based upon the accounts of a few different men who have gone through the homes. Part 3 examines the way budget cuts limit similar work release programs for women and in general hinder reentry efforts. The piece was written over the span of four months beginning in March 2017.

Part 1: Job accessibility

Part 2: Halfway house conditions

Part 3: Budgetary restrictions